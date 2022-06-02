C3.ai Slides On Q4 Net Loss

(RTTNews) - C3.ai, Inc. (AI) shares are trading more than 16 percent lower on Thursday after the company reported a wider net loss for the fourth quarter.

The Enterprise AI application software company reported quarterly net loss of $58.42 million compared to $24.05 million loss last year. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.55, wider than $0.24 per share a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company expects first-quarter adjusted net loss from operations of $23-$28 million on revenue in a range of $65-$67 million. For fiscal 2023, the company expects loss in a range of $76-$86 million on revenue of $308-$316 million.

Currently, shares are at $15.75, down 15.09 percent from the previous close of $18.55 on a volume of 7,022,637. The shares have traded in a range of $13.37-$70.30 on average volume of 2,941,930.

