C3.ai shares slump as revenue forecast fails to live up to AI hype

June 1 (Reuters) - Shares of C3.ai Inc AI.N dropped nearly 20% in premarket trading on Thursday after the AI software maker's quarterly revenue forecast missed estimates, dampening some of Wall Street's recent euphoria around small cap AI-linked stocks.

Most other small-cap artificial intelligence (AI) related stocks also fell, with analytics firm BigBear.ai BBAI.N, conversation intelligence firm SoundHound AI SOUN.O and Thailand's security firm Guardforce AI GFAI.O down between 1.8% and 8.4%.

C3.ai, one of the top beneficiaries of the AI boom sparked by the viral success of ChatGPT, has seen its market value more than triple in 2023.

A jaw-dropping forecast last week by Nvidia, the world's most valuable listed semiconductor company, fueled C3.ai's rally further, sending its shares to a near one-and-a-half-year high on Tuesday.

The midpoint of C3.ai's full-year revenue forecast was $307.50 million, below Wall Street expectations of $317.1 million, according to Refinitiv data.

The Redwood City, California-based company is experiencing a slow down in revenue as a result of its turnaround to a consumption-based pricing model, from a subscription business.

The company, however, said it had received bookings from diverse industries, benefiting from the strong AI software demand and remained on track to post a profit by the end of April 2024.

"We are encouraged by the positive commentary and signs of early traction on C3's large AI market opportunity," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

However, they "continue to look for a signal that the existing subscription base remains stable, new customer acquisition converts into consumption revenue, and the path to profitability does not get pushed out further."

At least six out of 12 brokerages covering the stock raised their price targets on the company, lifting the median Wall Street target to $27, more than double from March 1, while average rating was "hold," Refintiv data showed.

"We would like to see some of (the) underlying growth drivers to translate to higher levels of revenue growth to get more constructive on the stock," Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani said.

C3.ai attracted the third-highest inflows from retail clients in the past week, according to J.P.Morgan, indicating its continued popularity.

The stock's stellar year-to-date gains has also attracted short sellers, with about 29.7% of its free float shorted, according to Ortex data.

