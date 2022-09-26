C3.ai, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Comcast: Analysts have a 100% Track Record on These Stocks

Three analysts boast a 100% track record of generating successful calls on these three companies: Enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software maker C3.ai (NYSE:AI), American discount retailer Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), and broadcasting giant Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Wall Street analysts undertake thorough research of companies in their coverage, including the impact of both micro and macro factors. Based on their study, they predict a stock’s future trajectory and give Buy, Sell, or Hold ratings. Investors often follow analysts’ recommendations to make investment decisions and generate reasonable returns. Let’s look at each of the above three companies and their related analysts' ratings, as well as the average returns generated on each of them.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

Analyst Sanjit Singh of Morgan Stanley has given 10 ratings on AI stock to date, with all Sell recommendations. His calls have a success rate of 100%, generating an average return per call of a whopping 52.09%. This implies that if an investor had followed Singh’s investment calls on AI Stock, he would have gained 52.09% on average in the past one and a half years.

As seen from the chart below, since Singh’s first Sell call on AI stock in January 2021, the stock has consistently declined in price. AI stock has lost 59.3% so far this year.

Is AI Stock a Good Investment?

On TipRanks, AI Stock has a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy, six Holds, and two Sells. The average C3.ai price forecast of $15.57 implies 18.4% upside potential to current levels.

Ollie’s Bargain Hunting (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Analyst Jason Haas of Bank of America Securities has given a total of 11 ratings on OLLI stock, with a mix of Buy and Sell calls. Notably, his calls have fetched an average return per call of an impressive 31.97% with a 100% success rate.

Looking at the below chart, Haas’s started giving consistent Sell calls on OLLI in January 2021 until most recently in May 2022 when he changed his stance to Buy ratings. Year to date, OLLI stock is up 10.8%.

Is OLLI a Good Stock to Buy?

OLLI stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. This is based on seven Buys, four Holds, and one Sell. The average Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock prediction of $64.67 implies 11.4% upside potential to current levels.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Analyst Steven Cahall of Wells Fargo boasts a 100% success rate on all of his 12 recommendations on CMCSA stock. Through these calls, Cahall has generated a 23.32% average return per rating on Comcast.

Back in 2018, Cahall had given a couple of Buy and Hold ratings on CMCSA. But since May 2021, Cahall has consistently given Sell ratings on CMCSA and earned handsome returns for his followers. CMCSA stock has lost 36.2% so far this year.

Is Comcast Stock a Good Buy?

Analysts remain split on Comcast’s stock trajectory. CMCSA stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. The average Comcast price target of $46.24 implies 45.2% upside potential to current levels.

Ending Thoughts

Following the analysts' experience and success rate on calls, following their stock recommendations may prove profitable for investments. Notably, TipRanks also accumulates the recommendations of several Top Experts, which can be considered while making investment choices to maximize returns.

