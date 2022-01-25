C3.ai (NYSE:AI) dips 5.4% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. We wouldn't blame C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 82% in just one year. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. We wouldn't rush to judgement on C3.ai because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 42% in the last three months. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Since C3.ai has shed US$153m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Because C3.ai made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, C3.ai increased its revenue by 29%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 82% lower during the year. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. We'd posit that the future looks challenging, given the disconnect between revenue growth and the share price.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:AI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 25th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for C3.ai in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While C3.ai shareholders are down 82% for the year, the market itself is up 5.7%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 42%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - C3.ai has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

