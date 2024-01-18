C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed the most recent trading day at $24.06, moving -1.15% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 18.13% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.28, signifying a 366.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $75.92 million, up 13.87% from the prior-year quarter.

AI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.73 per share and revenue of $305.58 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -73.81% and +14.54%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, C3.ai, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

