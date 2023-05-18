C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed the most recent trading day at $26.82, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.73%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 18.67% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

C3.ai, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 31, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, up 19.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $70.97 million, down 1.87% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. C3.ai, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.