C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $56.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.09% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.31%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



C3.ai, Inc. (AI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.