C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Moves -1.94%: What You Should Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $17.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.94% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.75%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from C3.ai, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect C3.ai, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $71.27 million, up 36.33% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. C3.ai, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

