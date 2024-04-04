C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Moves -1.22%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw C3.ai, Inc. (AI) ending at $25.02, denoting a -1.22% adjustment from its last day's close. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 21.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.31, down 138.46% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $82.72 million, showing a 14.23% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

AI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.67 per share and revenue of $308.44 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -59.52% and +15.61%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. C3.ai, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.