C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed the latest trading day at $25.18, indicating a -1.02% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 15.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.28, signifying a 366.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $75.92 million, up 13.87% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.73 per share and a revenue of $305.58 million, signifying shifts of -73.81% and +14.54%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. C3.ai, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 60, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

