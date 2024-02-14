C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) ended the recent trading session at $29.24, demonstrating a +1.74% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.3%.

The company's stock has climbed by 14.69% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 28, 2024. On that day, C3.ai, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 366.67%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $75.92 million, showing a 13.87% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.73 per share and a revenue of $305.58 million, signifying shifts of -73.81% and +14.54%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, C3.ai, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 101, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

