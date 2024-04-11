C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest market close, C3.ai, Inc. (AI) reached $23.67, with a +0.25% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 22.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.31, marking a 138.46% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $82.72 million, reflecting a 14.23% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.67 per share and revenue of $308.44 million, which would represent changes of -59.52% and +15.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, C3.ai, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.