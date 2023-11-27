C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with C3.ai, Inc. (AI) standing at $29.01, reflecting a +0.42% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.07%.

The company's stock has climbed by 16.26% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.49%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on December 6, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.19, reflecting a 72.73% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $73.12 million, reflecting a 17.16% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.42 per share and revenue of $307.99 million. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +15.44%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, C3.ai, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.