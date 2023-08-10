C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $33.12, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 18.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from C3.ai, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, down 41.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $71.46 million, up 9.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.28 per share and revenue of $308.05 million. These totals would mark changes of +33.33% and +15.46%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. C3.ai, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

