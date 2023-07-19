C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $40.74, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from C3.ai, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect C3.ai, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 41.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $71.45 million, up 9.41% from the year-ago period.

AI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $308.92 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +35.71% and +15.79%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.13% higher. C3.ai, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.