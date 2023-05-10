C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $20.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.51% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 35%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.62% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.44% in that time.

C3.ai, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, C3.ai, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $70.97 million, down 1.87% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. C3.ai, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

