C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed the most recent trading day at $14.93, moving +1.56% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 28.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 13.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from C3.ai, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, C3.ai, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.29 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $71.27 million, up 36.33% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. C3.ai, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

