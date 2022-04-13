C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $20.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 16.6% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from C3.ai, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.29, down 20.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $71.27 million, up 36.33% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.81 per share and revenue of $251.7 million, which would represent changes of +10% and +37.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. C3.ai, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.