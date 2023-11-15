C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) ended the recent trading session at $29.99, demonstrating a +1.21% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.07%.

The the stock of company has risen by 12.66% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.02%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.19, marking a 72.73% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $74.55 million, reflecting a 19.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.42 per share and a revenue of $307.99 million, demonstrating changes of 0% and +15.44%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. C3.ai, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

