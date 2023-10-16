C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw C3.ai, Inc. (AI) ending at $24.78, denoting a +0.12% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.2%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 9.54% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

The upcoming earnings release of C3.ai, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect C3.ai, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 72.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $74.55 million, up 19.45% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.42 per share and revenue of $307.99 million, indicating changes of 0% and +15.44%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.45% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. C3.ai, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

