C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $29.22, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 26.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from C3.ai, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 6, 2023. In that report, analysts expect C3.ai, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 41.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $71.46 million, up 9.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.28 per share and revenue of $308.05 million, which would represent changes of +33.33% and +15.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. C3.ai, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.