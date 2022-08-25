C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $19.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.41% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.37% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.68% in that time.

C3.ai, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 31, 2022. On that day, C3.ai, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $65.69 million, up 25.34% from the prior-year quarter.

AI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.81 per share and revenue of $309.4 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.96% and +22.41%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% lower. C3.ai, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

