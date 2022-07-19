C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $19.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.6% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.59% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 15.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from C3.ai, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.25, down 8.7% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $65.96 million, up 25.86% from the year-ago period.

AI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.80 per share and revenue of $311.98 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.59% and +23.43%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. C3.ai, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.