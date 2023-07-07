C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed the most recent trading day at $39.25, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from C3.ai, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, C3.ai, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 41.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $71.45 million, up 9.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $308.92 million. These totals would mark changes of +35.71% and +15.79%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.13% higher within the past month. C3.ai, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

