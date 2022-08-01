C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $18.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.63% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from C3.ai, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, C3.ai, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $65.96 million, up 25.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.80 per share and revenue of $311 million. These totals would mark changes of -9.59% and +23.04%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. C3.ai, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

