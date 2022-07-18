C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $19.32, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.4% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from C3.ai, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, C3.ai, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $65.96 million, up 25.86% from the prior-year quarter.

AI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.80 per share and revenue of $311.98 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.59% and +23.43%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. C3.ai, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.