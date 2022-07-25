C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $18.50 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 13.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.55%.

C3.ai, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect C3.ai, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $65.96 million, up 25.86% from the year-ago period.

AI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.80 per share and revenue of $311.98 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.59% and +23.43%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. C3.ai, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.