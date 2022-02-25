C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $21.61 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from C3.ai, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect C3.ai, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $67.29 million, up 37.03% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.02 per share and revenue of $249.46 million. These totals would mark changes of -13.33% and +36.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. C3.ai, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

