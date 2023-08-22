C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $31.32, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 16.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

C3.ai, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 6, 2023. On that day, C3.ai, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 41.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $71.46 million, up 9.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.28 per share and revenue of $308.05 million, which would represent changes of +33.33% and +15.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. C3.ai, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.