C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed the most recent trading day at $31.69, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 20.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.4% in that time.

C3.ai, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 6, 2023. In that report, analysts expect C3.ai, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 41.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $71.46 million, up 9.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.28 per share and revenue of $308.05 million. These totals would mark changes of +33.33% and +15.46%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. C3.ai, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.