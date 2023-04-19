C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed the most recent trading day at $22.71, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.97%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.23%.

C3.ai, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect C3.ai, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $70.97 million, down 1.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.46 per share and revenue of $265.36 million. These totals would mark changes of +36.99% and +4.99%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. C3.ai, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

