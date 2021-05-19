C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed the most recent trading day at $56.92, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.62% over the past month, trading in line with the Computer and Technology sector and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AI as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be June 2, 2021.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



C3.ai, Inc. (AI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.