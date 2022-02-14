C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $24.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.6% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from C3.ai, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, down 17.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $67.29 million, up 37.03% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.02 per share and revenue of $249.46 million, which would represent changes of -13.33% and +36.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. C3.ai, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

