C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with C3.ai, Inc. (AI) standing at $22.35, reflecting a +0.09% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 17.48% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 5.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.31, reflecting a 138.46% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $82.72 million, showing a 14.23% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.67 per share and revenue of $308.44 million, which would represent changes of -59.52% and +15.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. C3.ai, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

