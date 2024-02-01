C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed the most recent trading day at $24.95, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.25% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.3%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 10.25% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.58%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 28, 2024. In that report, analysts expect C3.ai, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 166.67%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $75.92 million, showing a 13.87% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.73 per share and a revenue of $305.58 million, signifying shifts of -73.81% and +14.54%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for C3.ai, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% lower. C3.ai, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

