C3.ai Inc - (AI) Price Target Increased by 5.62% to 28.97

The average one-year price target for C3.ai Inc - (NYSE:AI) has been revised to 28.97 / share. This is an increase of 5.62% from the prior estimate of 27.43 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.03% from the latest reported closing price of 42.00 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in C3.ai Inc -. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 24.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AI is 0.29%, an increase of 193.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.38% to 53,073K shares. The put/call ratio of AI is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Baker Hughes Holdings holds 6,920K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,650K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,958K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,818K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 190.72% over the last quarter.
NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,515K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,434K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 197.41% over the last quarter.
Voloridge Investment Management holds 1,785K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares, representing an increase of 54.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 490.44% over the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,571K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares, representing an increase of 47.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 444.31% over the last quarter.
C3.ai Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
C3.ai, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development.
