C3.ai Declines After Reporting Wider Loss In Q3

December 07, 2023 — 10:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - C3.ai, Inc. (AI) shares are declining more than 10 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported third-quarter net loss, wider than the prior year.

The quarterly loss was $69.78 million or $0.59 per share, compared to loss of $68.85 million or $0.63 per share last year.

Currently, shares are at $26.02, down 10.85 percent from the previous close of $29.16 on a volume of 14,045,877.

