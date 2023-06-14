C3.ai Declines 4%

(RTTNews) - 3.ai, Inc. (AI) shares are sliding more than 4 percent on Wednesday morning. Other stocks related to companies in AI segment are also trending down today.

3.ai after gaining for the last several weeks, started trading down in the pre-market hours today. Oracle Corp. (ORCL), which had made serious investments in AI recently, has reported upbeat fourth-quarter results today.

Currently, C3 is at $41.27, down 4.22 percent from the previous close of $43.11 on a volume of 8,931,999.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.