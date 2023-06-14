News & Insights

Markets
AI

C3.ai Declines 4%

June 14, 2023 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - 3.ai, Inc. (AI) shares are sliding more than 4 percent on Wednesday morning. Other stocks related to companies in AI segment are also trending down today.

3.ai after gaining for the last several weeks, started trading down in the pre-market hours today. Oracle Corp. (ORCL), which had made serious investments in AI recently, has reported upbeat fourth-quarter results today.

Currently, C3 is at $41.27, down 4.22 percent from the previous close of $43.11 on a volume of 8,931,999.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.