News & Insights

Markets
AI

C3.ai Climbs 7%

June 09, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - C3.ai, Inc. (AI) shares are progressing more than 7 percent on Friday morning trade. The stock movement was not influenced by any corporate announcement from the company today. The shares have been on an upsurge and reached a year-to-date high on May 30.

Currently, shares are at $39.06, up 7.68 percent from the previous close of $36.22, on a volume of 9,758,125.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.