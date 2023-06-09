C3.ai Climbs 7%

(RTTNews) - C3.ai, Inc. (AI) shares are progressing more than 7 percent on Friday morning trade. The stock movement was not influenced by any corporate announcement from the company today. The shares have been on an upsurge and reached a year-to-date high on May 30.

Currently, shares are at $39.06, up 7.68 percent from the previous close of $36.22, on a volume of 9,758,125.

