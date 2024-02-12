C3.ai Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AI

In trading on Monday, shares of C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.79, changing hands as high as $30.49 per share. C3.ai Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AI's low point in its 52 week range is $16.79 per share, with $48.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.43.

