C3.ai Ascends 9% In Morning Trade

December 08, 2022 — 10:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Enterprise AI application software company, C3.ai Inc. (AI) are rising more than 9% Thursday morning at $13.15.

Today, the company announced partnership with Booz Allen Hamilton, a technology and consulting firm to provide AI solutions to federal clients.

"This strategic alliance between C3 AI and Booz Allen is about delivering solutions to the U.S. government that solves their most pressing issues and paves the path for a smooth and broad transition to digitally enabled agencies with improved national security, citizen services, and governmental efficiency," said Thomas M. Siebel, CEO and Chairman of C3 AI.

AI has traded in the range of $11.29-$36.33 in the last 1 year.

