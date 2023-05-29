C3.ai (AI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

C3.ai AI is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 31.



For the quarter, C3.ai expects revenues between $70 million and $72 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $72.32 million, suggesting no changes from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



For the quarter, the consensus mark for loss is steady at 17 cents per share in the past 30 days.



C3.ai’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 46.36%.

C3.ai, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

C3.ai, Inc. price-eps-surprise | C3.ai, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for C3.ai for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Strong demand for the company’s Enterprise AI software, driven by accelerated digital modernization across major industries, is expected to have aided fiscal fourth-quarter performance.



C3.ai is benefiting from the increasing adoption of its services, including C3 Generative AI Product Suite, C3 AI Ex Machina, C3 AI ESG and C3 AI CRM. An expanding product portfolio is expected to have remained a key catalyst in driving demand for the company’s fully-integrated AI products in the fiscal fourth quarter.



During the to-be-reported quarter, the company made significant development toward its Generative AI platform, facilitating the ease of use and the capability of its enterprise AI applications. This is expected to have driven the top line.



C3.ai has been benefiting from strengthening industry and technology-specific partnerships. From its industry partnerships with the likes of Baker Hughes in oil & gas & chemical markets and Booz Allen in government defense sector, C3.ai has been leveraging domain expertise to expand its customer footprint.



With its tech partners, C3 has been benefiting from strength in its sales capabilities besides tech and product functionality. Partnerships with the likes of Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure and Accenture are expected to have driven the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s the case here.



C3.ai has an Earnings ESP of +6.67% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



JOYY YY has an Earnings ESP of +39.47% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



JOYY is likely to release its first-quarter 2023 results on May 30. YY’s shares have declined 10.7% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 31.4%.



Zscaler ZS currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.47% and a Zacks Rank #3.



ZS shares have gained 16.7% year to date. Zscaler is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Jun 1.



HP HPQ has an Earnings ESP of +2.24% and a Zacks Rank #3.



HPQ’s shares have gained 16.4% year to date. HP is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 30.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HP Inc. (HPQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR (YY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.