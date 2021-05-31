C3.ai (AI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

C3.ai, Inc. AI is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jun 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $50.5 million.



For the quarter, the consensus mark for loss has remained steady at 29 cents per share over the past 30 days.



C3.ai is a leading provider of Enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications.



On Dec 11, 2020, C3.ai completed its initial public offering. Markedly, the fiscal third-quarter results were its first quarterly earnings report since becoming a publicly traded company.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

C3.ai’s fiscal fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect strong demand for the company’s services, driven by accelerated digital modernization across major industries in response to changes in the economic environment.



Steady growth in subscription revenues and rapid adoption of the company’s model-driven AI architecture that enhance data science and application development are expected to have remained key growth drivers in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Additionally, an expanding product portfolio is expected to have remained a key catalyst in driving demand for the company’s fully integrated AI products in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Markedly, the company launched BHC3 Production Schedule Optimization (PSO), an enterprise AI application for industrial demand planning and manufacturing production scheduling in the to-be-reported quarter. This was in collaboration with Baker Hughes BKR.



Moreover, steady renewals and strength in new customer billings from the likes of Yokogawa Electric Corporation are expected to have aided top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Further, C3.ai has been benefiting from strengthening industry and technology specific partnerships. From its industry partnerships with the likes of Raytheon in Aerospace & Defense, and FIS in Financial Services, C3.ai has been leveraging domain expertise to expand their customer footprint.



With its tech partners, C3 is benefiting from strength in its sales capabilities besides tech and product functionality. These include partnerships with Microsoft MSFT, Adobe ADBE and Google.



Increased adoption of the company’s C3 AI CRM, a family of industry-specific AI-enabled CRM applications, launched in the fiscal third quarter in partnership with Microsoft and Adobe, are expected to have contributed to this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Developments in Q4

C3 AI entered into a strategic alliance with Infor, an ERP technology cloud leader, to jointly expand enterprise-class AI solutions across applicable industries to extend Infor’s native machine-learning capabilities.

