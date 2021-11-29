C3.ai (AI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

C3.ai AI is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 1.



For the quarter, C3.ai expects revenues between $56 million and $58 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $56.8 million.



For the quarter, the consensus mark for loss has remained steady at 32 cents per share over the past 30 days.

Q1 at a Glance

C3.ai reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss of 23 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.1%. The company had reported break-even earnings in the year-ago period.



Revenues of $52.4 million beat the consensus mark by 2.68% and increased 29.5% year over year, driven by the rapid adoption of its model-driven AI architecture and services.



C3.ai’s subscription revenues (88% of revenues) increased 29.2% year over year to $46.1 million.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for C3.ai for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

C3.ai’s fiscal second-quarter results are expected to reflect strong demand for its Enterprise AI software, driven by accelerated digital modernization across major industries in response to changes in the economic environment.



C3.ai is benefiting from an increasing adoption of its services, including C3 AI Suite, C3 AI Ex Machina and C3 AI CRM.



Partnerships with the likes of Snowflake SNOW, Microsoft MSFT and Google is expected to have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



C3.ai’s partnership with data cloud company Snowflake resulted in integrating the latter’s unique architecture that enables customers to run their data platforms seamlessly across multiple clouds and regions at scale with C3.ai’s robust enterprise AI development suite and its family of industry-specific enterprise AI applications.



With Microsoft, C3.ai has closed business worth more than $200 million, and their joint team is working on a pipeline of projects worth more than $350 million. In partnership with Microsoft, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has won deals from the United States Missile Defense Agency, Cargill, Ball, Cummins and the United States Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q2 Highlights

During the to-be-reported quarter, C3.ai announced that Ball Corporation BLL has selected a couple of its solutions — C3 AI Energy Management and C3 AI Ex Machina — to help the latter achieve its sustainability targets.



Ball aims to achieve 100% renewable electricity globally by 2030, with an interim target of 75% by 2025. This supplier of metal packaging also plans to achieve net zero carbon emission prior to 2050.



C3.ai’s solutions will help Ball identify new opportunities that will boost energy efficiency in its operations. Ball aims to reduce absolute carbon emissions within its own operations by 55% by 2030, against a 2017 baseline.

