C3.ai (AI) Q4 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

The growing popularity of artificial intelligence, in particular ChatGPT, is more than just hype. It is real. One company that's riding high on the AI wave is C3.ai (AI), which has seen its stock more than doubled as interest among investors surge.

The enterprise artificial intelligence company is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. The stock has gone on a breathtaking run over the past thirty days, rising close to 90%, compared with the 3% rise in the S&P 500 index. On a year-to-date basis the performance looks even more astonishing, skyrocketing 194% compared with the 9.5% rise in the S&P 500 index. How much higher can its shares go?

Aside from recently announcing that its generative AI product suite is now available as a public offer on Alphabet's Google (GOOG , GOOGL) Cloud Marketplace, the company also issued preliminary results that included positive cash flow in FQ4. This suggests that the company’s $800 million cash currently on its balance sheet will grow. Its management has sought to change the company’s business model, shifting the business away from short-term revenues to a transaction-based pricing method, while boosting long-term revenues by growing its customer base.

Those initiatives appear to be working with growth rates starting to re-accelerate. CEO Thomas Siebel said, "Since we announced C3 Generative AI, we've had intense interest from current customers and prospects to get these capabilities deployed and in use across their systems.” The product suite features enterprise search, allowing businesses to search across their database to locate and retrieve relevant information. On Wednesday, the company will look to prove that it is here to stay and has a sustainable path towards profitability.

For the three months that ended April, Wall Street expects the Redwood City, Calif.-based company to post a per-share loss of 17 cents on revenue of $71.32 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the loss was 21 cents per share on revenue of $72.32 million. For the full year, the loss is expected to be 46 cents per share, narrowing from 73 cents a year ago, while full-year revenue of $265.67 million would rise 5.1% year over year.

The company still has a lot to prove and important questions to answer. Namely, does it have a strong enough moat to establish a leadership position in enterprise AI software? C3.ai ended Q3 with 236 customers, the same total reported at the end of Q2. In other words, there has been no sequential growth in the customer base, suggesting there’s a lack in competitive advantage and/or product interest.

As noted earlier, a few quarters ago, the company moved towards a new pricing model to help onboard new customers at a lower startup cost. This will allow the company to charge more when these same customers utilize the software at higher levels. As a result of the pricing change, there was a noticeable dip in Q3 revenues. Although the company surpassed consensus estimates, producing Q3 revenue $66.67 million, the figure declined 4.45% year over year.

The Q3 adjusted loss of 6 cents per share did surpass estimates by 16 cents. Despite the nearly 5% dip in revenues, the stock soared higher. Investors looked beyond the current numbers and instead focused on the fact that the trough in revenues had been reached. The belief is that the company’s consumption-based pricing model is now poised to generate even more revenue than the subscription model it once used. As such, the guidance the company provides on Wednesday will be a key factor in the stock’s near-term direction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.