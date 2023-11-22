C3.ai (AI) Expands Portfolio With AWS Marketplace Edition

C3.ai AI recently announced the AWS Marketplace listing of its no-code, self-service generative AI application — C3 Generative AI: AWS Marketplace Edition. The solution will empower workers of all skill levels to start using their own enterprise generative AI application within a short span of time.



C3 Generative AI: AWS Marketplace Edition offers an easy self-service setup, allowing users to ask questions about their data within a short span of time.



The recently released application features a simple search and chat interface that enables users of all skill levels to find information simply and rapidly with high accuracy, perform data analysis, and uncover insights from documents and data.



AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of product listings from independent software suppliers, making it simple to browse, test, buy and deploy AWS-compatible software.



C3 Generative AI: Marketplace Edition on AWS can help enterprise customers benefit from generative AI and become more productive immediately by using a streamlined self-service and no-code onboarding procedure.

The company aims to help workers of all skill levels by swiftly uncovering insights within data and being able to act on them immediately and securely, redefining the possibilities of what organizations may do and transforming the future of their own business.



C3 Generative AI: AWS Marketplace Edition will be offered for a 14-day free trial in AWS Marketplace via private preview to select customers on Nov 29 and will be publicly available to all AWS customers in the upcoming weeks.



C3 Generative AI (launched May 2023) has been available and is currently being used by manufacturing, industrial and military industries. C3 Generative AI improves safety standards on production floors and equipment operations and analyzes technical information, contracts, and financial data.

C3.ai’s Prospects Strong

C3.ai is focused on strengthening its unique AI capabilities, driving digital transformation for its users. Its shares have gained 154.8% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT service industry’s rise of 29.3%.



The company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $72.4 million, which increased 10.8% year over year. An increased number of users and improvements in revenues from subscriptions and professional services have been growth drivers.



The company’s revenues from subscriptions grew 7.6% year over year to $61.4 million. AI’s revenues from Professional services grew 32.9% year over year to $11 million.



The company’s expanding clientele and strong partner base are key catalysts. C3.ai recently collaborated with Shell with its predictive maintenance software. It is now monitoring around 20,000 pieces of equipment, saving over $2 billion per year, and preventing costly calamities such as offshore oil rod failures.



Moreover, C3.ai and ESG Book recently partnered to improve sustainability insights and empower enterprise ESG teams with AI-driven tools, managing data-related issues and fulfilling the growing demand for high-quality ESG and climate data.

Q2 View Strong

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, C3.ai expects total revenues between $72 million and $76.5 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $14.55 million, indicating 19.5% year-over-year growth.



For fiscal 2024, the company expects total revenues between $295 million and $320 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $307.99 million, indicating 15.4% year-over-year growth.

