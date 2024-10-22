C3 Metals Reports Promising Results from Peru Project

C3 Metals (TSE:CCCM) has released an update.

C3 Metals has unveiled promising results from its Khaleesi copper-gold project in Peru, with significant findings in copper, gold, and silver samples. The project, located in a renowned mining district, shows potential for a substantial porphyry system, prompting plans for further mapping and surveys before initiating drilling.

