C3 Metals (CUAUF) Price Target Increased by 40.20% to 2.00

The average one-year price target for C3 Metals (OTCPK:CUAUF) has been revised to $2.00 / share. This is an increase of 40.20% from the prior estimate of $1.43 dated December 23, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.98 to a high of $2.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 700.82% from the latest reported closing price of $0.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in C3 Metals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUAUF is 0.10%, an increase of 3.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 1,812K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 1,648K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 123K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares , representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUAUF by 12.51% over the last quarter.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 40K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

