C3 AI call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in C3 AI (AI) with 49,736 calls trading, 7x expected, and implied vol increasing over 9 points to 85.66%. Jan-25 25 puts and 11/22 weekly 30 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 16,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.57. Earnings are expected on December 9th.

