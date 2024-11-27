C29 Metals Gains Strong Shareholder Support in AGM

C29 Metals Limited (AU:C29) has released an update.

C29 Metals Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Director Jamie Myers. The company also secured approval for a 10% placement facility and multiple issues of incentive options to directors, indicating strong shareholder support for its strategic initiatives. These outcomes are expected to bolster C29 Metals’ efforts in the energy transition sector.

